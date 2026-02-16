Armed forces to enforce 18-month rotation for high-risk posts

Armed forces chief Malek Razak Sulaiman said the requirement to declare assets must be fully complied with to ensure financial transparency. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : An 18-month rotation of “high-risk” positions within the Malaysian Armed Forces will be strictly enforced, according to armed forces chief Malek Razak Sulaiman.

He said this would be an additional preventive measure to enhance integrity and curb mismanagement, Berita Harian reported.

He also said only suitable individuals would be appointed to the right positions and all identified weaknesses will be addressed with timely corrective measures.

“Strengthening checks and balances in the procurement and quotation process must also be implemented, in line with the Officer-in-Charge Directive No. 1 of 2026, to prevent leakages and any misconduct.

“Standard management audits within the armed forces should be conducted according to the prescribed schedule, with special audits carried out whenever risk indicators are detected.

“Every identified weakness must be followed by corrective action within the stipulated timeframe,” he said today at an event at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi in Kuala Lumpur.

Malek added that the requirement to declare assets must be fully adhered to as this will ensure financial transparency.

“This initiative aims to reduce conflicts of interest and opportunities for abuse of power.

“Complaint management must be handled professionally and ethically, with every one of them recorded, investigated and its outcome reported.”

Malek added that whistleblowers must be protected. As a leader, one must be responsible for ensuring fair treatment to all individuals providing information through legitimate channels.

According to Malek, these measures are necessary to ensure the armed forces will remain robust in governance and integrity.

Malek was appointed the 24th armed forces chief effective this month, taking over from Nizam Jaffar, who claimed trial to four charges involving abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and receiving bribes totalling more than RM3.75 million in January.

Meanwhile, former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan claimed trial to a total of six money laundering charges involving more than RM2 million, while his wife, Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin, pleaded not guilty to two charges of receiving proceeds from illegal activities.