Explosion reported in Nilai, 3 suspected IEDs found

PETALING JAYA : An explosion at the Desa Palma area in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan this morning led to the discovery of three suspected improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said a member of the public filed a report about an explosion around 7.08am today and that nails were found scattered all over the scene, Bernama reported.

“Checks on the houses nearby the scene led to the discovery of three objects believed to be IEDs in one of the houses.

“About 250m from the scene, police also found a vehicle suspected to have been the source of the explosion. There were several pieces of equipment in the vehicle, including a substance believed to have been the cause of the explosion,” he said.

Alzafny said police were working on tracking down a suspect and urged the public against speculating on the incident.

The case is being probed under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance and Section 4 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act for using a corrosive or explosive substance.

Earlier, The Star reported that residents of a condominium in Nilai were awakened by the sound of an explosion early this morning.

Several vehicles at one of the condominium blocks were said to have been damaged as a result.