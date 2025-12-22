Senior citizen RM100,000 poorer after getting RM500 in ‘govt aid’

Temerloh police chief Nasyim Bahron said the two men accompanied the victim to the bank to take out his savings. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 78-year-old man lost RM100,000 of his hard-earned savings after falling victim to a scam syndicate offering fake government aid last week.

Temerloh police chief Nasyim Bahron said the man was approached by two men at an eatery near Bera, Pahang, last Thursday, Bernama reported.

The two men offered him “government assistance”. To win him over, they handed him RM500, claiming it was financial assistance from the government.

The men then offered him the opportunity to take part in a lucrative programme purportedly sponsored by the government.

They promised him monthly returns of 20% if he made an upfront payment of RM100,000.

The men then took the victim to a bank, where he withdrew his savings and handed the money over to them.

Nasyim said police are looking for the duo.