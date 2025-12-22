2 Singaporeans arrested after fight at mall and later at police station

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said the two has been remanded for two days for questioning. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Two Singaporean men were arrested after being involved in a fight at the Larkin police station in Johor Bahru yesterday.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said the incident occurred at 6.15pm when the two suspects, aged 56 and 46, were at the inquiry counter after being brought there following an earlier fight at a shopping mall, Bernama reported.

He said one of them was filing a police report at the counter when the other attacked him and there was a scuffle.

Policemen broke up the fight.

Both suspects sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment before being arrested.

The initial fight between the two occurred at 5.20pm on the first floor of a shopping mall. It was allegedly triggered after the wife of one of the suspects was splashed with beer when one of the men bumped into her.

Policemen on patrol intervened and broke up the fight.

Both suspects tested negative for drugs and were remanded for two days.