Ambulance veers into motorcyclists after collision with car

PETALING JAYA : A Malaysian Red Crescent Society ambulance crashed into several motorcyclists after hitting a car at a traffic light junction in Setapak this morning, leaving one rider seriously injured.

Kuala Lumpur traffic police chief Zamzuri Isa said the incident at Jalan Usahawan 6 at 8.10am involved two cars and four motorcycles.

“The preliminary findings indicate that the ambulance, coming from Jalan Kilang with its emergency lights and siren on, entered the junction on a red light and collided with a car,” Zamzuri said.

The impact caused the ambulance to veer into a row of motorcycles and another car waiting at the junction.

The accident involved seven men, a woman and a nine-year-old girl. A 40-year-old male motorcyclist suffered a fractured right thigh, while the others sustained minor injuries. They were treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

The drivers of both cars were unhurt.

Police said the ambulance was not transporting any patient at the time but was responding to a call from the Gombak Setia People’s Housing Programme (PPR).

“The ambulance had its siren and emergency lights switched on. However, the driver was required to slow down when approaching and entering a traffic junction,” Zamzuri said.

Two of the motorcyclists have yet to lodge police reports as they were receiving treatment.

The case is being investigated for careless and inconsiderate driving under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.