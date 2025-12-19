Fahmi Reza arrested over posting on TMJ

Bukit Aman had summoned graphic artist Fahmi Reza to have his statement recorded for investigations under the Sedition Act and Communications and Multimedia Act. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Federal police have arrested controversial graphic artist Fahmi Reza over a social media posting on the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Lawyer Rajsurian Pillai said Bukit Aman had summoned Fahmi to have his statement recorded today for investigations under the Sedition Act and Communications and Multimedia Act.

“His phone has been seized. We are trying to get him out on bail,” he said.

Earlier this week, over 50 police reports were lodged against Fahmi for allegedly insulting the Johor regent, including by more than 20 state assemblymen.

Reports were also filed by NGOs, youth associations, community leaders, individuals as well as Johor executive council members Aznan Tamin and Khairin-Nisa Ismail.

Fahmi was previously summoned by the police over the use of a sticker of a mouse with the word “PM”, referring to the prime minister, during a TikTok livestream.