Suspect nabbed over discovery of woman’s body in bag

The woman’s body was found inside a bag buried behind an unoccupied house at Kampung Batu 4 in Pedas, Negeri Sembilan, on Thursday.

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a man to assist in their investigation into the discovery of a woman’s body inside a bag found buried behind an unoccupied house at Kampung Batu 4 in Pedas, Negeri Sembilan, yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief Idzam Jaafar said the 41-year-old suspect is believed to have known the victim, although police have yet to determine whether he was directly involved in the case.

“We believe several other individuals may also be involved and efforts to trace them are under way,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

Idzam said the man was detained in Melaka at about 2.30pm before being brought to the Rembau police headquarters. Checks found that he had a criminal record for six offences, including those related to drugs.

He also said a post-mortem examination is being conducted at Rembau Hospital to establish the victim’s identity and cause of death.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the body was believed to be that of a woman reported missing in Ampang, Selangor, since Dec 8.

He said a missing person’s report was lodged at the Ampang police station on Monday, after which police inspected a house along Jalan Pedas-Linggi in Negeri Sembilan, where evidence of criminal activity was detected.