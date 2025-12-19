Tears at tribute to firefighter killed in Hong Kong blaze

The fire truck carrying firefighter Ho Wai-ho’s casket leaves Universal Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom, Hong Kong, for his funeral procession. (AFP pic)

HONG KONG : Dozens of people lined the streets of Hong Kong on Friday to bid a tearful farewell to a firefighter killed tackling the world’s deadliest residential building blaze since 1980.

Ho Wai-ho, 37, died in the line of duty in the inferno that engulfed several tower blocks at Wang Fuk Court in northern Tai Po district last month, killing at least 160 people.

His fiancee Kiki led the tributes with a message on a heart-shaped wreath in the centre of the ceremony hall reading, “Deep in misery… I cannot forget you.”

Outside, dozens of Ho’s fellow firefighters in pristine service uniforms saluted as his coffin passed by on the back of a truck bedecked with ribbons and floral arrangements.

Some had red eyes and choked back tears as they bid farewell to their colleague, whose casket was draped in the Hong Kong flag.

Walls outside the funeral parlour were lined with wreaths and covered with cards from residents.

Courageous, selfless

Ho was an industrious and polite member of the force throughout his nine years of service, the Fire Services Department said in a Monday statement.

“Being courageous, selfless and dedicated, he will no doubt stay in the minds of Hong Kong people forever,” it said.

In recognition of Ho’s fearlessness in confronting the blaze, the fire services posthumously awarded him the honorary title of Senior Fireman.

The hearse later passed by the blocks of Wang Fuk Court and the Sha Tin Fire Station where he had served.

Onlooker Patrick Yang, 26, told AFP he came to pay his respects and let Ho know “he’s done a great job” and should “get a good rest”.

“Brother Ho, you are off duty now. Thank you for all your efforts,” a note left by fellow firefighters read.

“Rest in peace.”

Ho was later buried at a graveyard for officers killed on duty.

He is survived by his parents, an elder brother, a younger brother and his fiancee.