Probe into info leak on alleged judicial interference NFA-ed

In June, FMT reported that a Judicial Appointments Commission meeting had seen a heated exchange among members concerning claims of interference in the appointment of judges. (Reuters pic)

PETALING JAYA : A police probe into allegations of judicial interference has been closed due to insufficient evidence, as no suspect could be identified for allegedly leaking classified information on the matter, a source said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said the police had completed their probe and recently submitted the investigation paper to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“It was classified as ‘No Further Action’ as there was no suspect identified to be charged for leaking classified information,” the source told FMT.

FMT has reached out to Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar for comment.

Police had interviewed several people from a news portal, Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) members, and officers serving under several judges in their probe.

The investigation was conducted under the Official Secrets Act.

In June, FMT reported that the JAC had summoned a senior judge to answer claims of interference in the appointment of judges dating back to last year.

A source told FMT of a heated exchange at the JAC meeting, with the commission’s members allegedly divided into two camps: one siding with the judge and the other calling for action to be taken.

A subordinate of the judge in question filed a police report after a reporter from a news portal asked the judge to comment on the allegations of interference.

The officer said the report was filed to urge the authorities to investigate how such information was leaked.