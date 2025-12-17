Why wasn’t Melaka shooting probed as murder from start, asks Kula

DAP’s M Kulasegaran said the police shooting of the trio must be thoroughly and swiftly investigated to safeguard public trust in the authorities. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : DAP’s M Kulasegaran today asked why police did not investigate the shooting of three men in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, as murder immediately after the incident occurred.

The deputy law and institutional reform minister also asked the cops and Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to clarify what provision the original investigation was classified under, and why that provision was used.

Kulasegaran welcomed the AGC’s agreement with Bukit Aman’s recommendation to reclassify the probe as murder, but said this raised unanswered questions.

“Under what provision was the investigation originally classified and why was a murder investigation not initiated at the outset?

“While the reclassification is welcomed, public trust in our institutions can only be maintained if the investigation is conducted swiftly and thoroughly,” he said in a statement.

The Ipoh Barat MP also urged the cops to expedite their murder probe to ensure that all evidence is secured and witness accounts recorded while still fresh.

Kulasegaran said the outcome of the probe would have implications on public trust in the authorities and their capacity to safeguard the rights of the vulnerable.

“The families of those who were shot must be given assurance and confidence that the investigation will get to the crux of the incident… The rule of law must be upheld.”

The three men were shot dead by Melaka police, who claimed that they were serial robbers who had attacked an officer with a parang. State police initially investigated the incident for attempted murder.

However, lawyers representing the families of M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29, said an audio recording and forensic evidence suggested that the men were killed “execution-style”.