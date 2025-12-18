Student found dead on stage at UMS’s Chancellor Hall

UMS extended its condolences to the victim’s family and said it will fully cooperate with the authorities in their probe. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) student was found dead at the university’s Chancellor Hall on Thursday morning, believed to have fallen from a height.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Kasim Muda said the 23-year-old male student’s body was found lying on the hall’s stage by two maintenance workers at around 10am, reported Berita Harian.

“A review of closed-circuit television footage from inside the hall showed that he had fallen at 6.09pm on Wednesday,” said Kasim.

He said medical officers confirmed the student had died at the scene and external examinations did not find any suspicious injuries.

He said the police found the student’s injuries were consistent with a fall.

“So far, there are no witnesses to the incident. However, initial investigations indicate that there were no criminal elements involved.

“At this stage, the case is classified as sudden death, and investigations are ongoing.”

UMS extended its condolences to the victim’s family and said it would fully cooperate with the authorities in their probe.

In a statement, the university appealed to the public to respect the privacy of the victim’s family and refrain from speculating on the student’s death.

“The safety, welfare, and well-being of our students remain UMS’s top priority,” it said.

“The university is committed to ensuring a safe and conducive campus environment through strict adherence to standard operating procedures for safety.”