Sim’s efforts benefitted Bumiputeras too, Melaka DAP Youth tells Noh Omar

(From left) Melaka DAP Youth chief Cassel Krishnan asked former minister Noh Omar if entrepreneur and cooperatives development minister Steven Sim had ever disputed Bumiputera economic policies during his time in government.

PETALING JAYA : Steven Sim implemented policies and measures during his time as human resources minister that also benefitted Bumiputeras, says Melaka DAP Youth chief Cassel Krishnan in response to former minister Noh Omar, who today questioned Sim’s appointment as entrepreneur and cooperatives development minister.

Cassel said these efforts included the introduction of off-duty Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) coverage, the increase of the minimum wage to RM1,700 and improvements to gig worker welfare.

He also asked Noh, who headed the ministry twice, if Sim had ever disputed Bumiputera economic policies during his time in government.

“I challenge Noh to provide one incident as an example, with clear facts and context, and not just general accusations unsupported by facts.

“DAP’s principles remain consistent. No matter which ministry we lead, we serve all Malaysians, including Bumiputeras, who are the majority,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, Noh said Sim’s reassignment to the entrepreneur and cooperatives development portfolio had come as a surprise to Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

He said Sim being from DAP – a party that champions equality and has frequently questioned the principles of the New Economic Policy – raised concerns about the future protection of Bumiputera micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Noh said the ministry’s core objective was to empower Bumiputera entrepreneurs, develop a robust national entrepreneurial ecosystem and position Malaysia as an entrepreneurial nation by 2030.

However, Sim dismissed Noh’s concerns and emphasised his commitment to serving all Malaysians, saying “a good Malaysian leader is one who looks after all Malaysians, regardless of race or religion”.

Sim took over the entrepreneur and cooperatives development portfolio following Tuesday’s Cabinet reshuffle.