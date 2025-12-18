Body found in bag believed to be that of missing Ampang woman

The body was discovered inside a bag that had been buried outside a house in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan.

PETALING JAYA : The body found in the compound of an abandoned house in Pedas, Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, today, is believed to be that of a woman reported missing in Ampang, Selangor, since Dec 8.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said initial examinations found that the body was placed inside a bag that had been buried outside a house, reported Berita Harian.

He said the woman’s disappearance was reported at the Ampang police station last Monday.

The report was later forwarded to the Pedas police station, prompting a search at a house in Jalan Pedas-Linggi which is linked to criminal activity.

“The post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow. Police are currently working to track down the suspects,” he said.

Alzafny said the case is being investigated for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He urged members of the public with information about the case to contact the Rembau police headquarters hotline at 06-6852222.

Earlier, the house owner’s daughter told reporters she was informed at 4am today that the police wanted to inspect the area around her late mother’s house.

She said the house had been abandoned for two years, and she last visited it on Dec 4.

“When I arrived at 9am, many police officers were already there and access to the area was restricted,” she said.