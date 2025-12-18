Cops find body in bag at unoccupied house near Seremban

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the body has been sent to the Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have confirmed the discovery of a body inside a bag at an unoccupied house in Kampung Batu 4, Pedas, near Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the gender and identity of the victim has yet to be determined, reported Bernama.

“The body has been sent to the Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death,” he said.

Earlier, the house owner’s daughter told reporters she was informed at 4am today that the police wanted to inspect the area around her late mother’s house.

She said the house has been abandoned for two years, and she last visited it on Dec 4.

“When I arrived at 9am, many police officers were already there and access to the area was restricted,” she said.