Narcotics officer probed for allegedly molesting detainee’s wife

PETALING JAYA : A narcotics officer is under investigation over allegations that he molested a detainee’s wife in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, last week, says Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat.

He said the incident purportedly occurred at around 9pm inside a car, where the woman had allegedly met the officer to discuss matters related to her husband’s detention in a drug case.

Yusoff said the officer is in his 30s, while the victim is in her 20s, Sinar Harian reported.

“The case is still under investigation, and the officer has been released on bail pending further inquiries,” he told reporters at the Kelantan police headquarters in Kota Bharu.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assaulting or using criminal force on a person with intent to outrage modesty.