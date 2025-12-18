Don’t speculate on Melaka shooting probe, AGC says

The Attorney-General’s Chambers had ordered the police to reclassify the investigation into the shooting of three men by cops in Melaka as a murder probe.

PETALING JAYA : The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has urged the public not to speculate on the murder probe into the case of three men shot dead by the police in Durian Tunggal, Melaka.

In a statement, the AGC said it took seriously the public discourse surrounding the shooting and stressed that the integrity of the investigation process must be preserved.

“(The reclassification of the case) does not imply that any criminal offence has been established at this stage.

“The public, including commentators and social media users, are urged not to speculate, make assumptions, or disseminate unverified information that could compromise the investigation or undermine confidence in the justice system,” it said.

The AGC also said that any decision to prosecute would be made in accordance with the law and evidence, free from external pressure or public sentiment.

“All parties are reminded to respect the judicial process in the interest of justice and all those involved,” it added.

The AGC also urged those with information about the case to come forward.

On Tuesday, the AGC said it had ordered the police to reclassify the investigation into the shooting as murder.

Ipoh Barat MP M Kulasegaran asked yesterday why police did not investigate the case as a murder immediately after the incident occurred, while Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today asked why no policemen had been arrested yet to assist in the probe.

The three men were shot dead by Melaka police, who claimed that they were serial robbers who had attacked an officer with a parang. State police initially investigated the incident for attempted murder.

However, lawyers representing the families of M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29, said an audio recording and forensic evidence suggested that the men were killed “execution-style”.