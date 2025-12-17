Woman stabbed to death by grandson in Baling

Police will apply for a remand order today to assist in investigations, said Baling police chief Brandon Richard Joe.

PETALING JAYA : A woman in her 60s died while her elderly mother sustained serious injuries after they were stabbed by the former’s grandson at a house in Kuala Ketil, Kedah, last night.

Baling police chief Brandon Richard Joe said police were alerted to the incident at around 7pm yesterday, Sinar Harian reported.

He said the deceased’s mother was in her 80s.

“The deceased had stab wounds at the back of her body while her mother had stab wounds at the back of her neck. The latter has been sent to Kulim Hospital for treatment,” he was quoted as saying.

Brandon said the suspect was swiftly arrested and that the police would apply for a remand order today to assist in investigations.

The case is being probed for murder and attempted murder.