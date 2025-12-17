8 held after parang attack at Batu Caves

Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Nasir said four men were arrested on the same day of the incident, on Sunday, and another four men on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Police detained eight people after a man was slashed at the Amara Residensi area in Batu Caves last Sunday.

Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Nasir said they received a report from a medical officer at Selayang Hospital at about 10.35am on the same day regarding a man in his 20s who suffered severe injuries after being slashed with a parang.

Four men were arrested on the same day and were remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation.

Four more men were arrested yesterday and today, and were remanded for six days.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons.