Can a Bondi Beach-like tragedy happen in Malaysia?

On December 14, a terrible tragedy unfolded on Bondi Beach in Sydney Australia: 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed in what Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described as an act of “terrorism”.

It reminded all of us, again, that the threat of terror is still alive.

Albanese said evidence pointed to the attack being inspired by Islamic State (IS) after two flags were found in a car that belonged to the alleged perpetrators – the father and son team of Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed, 24.

IS is also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The terrorist act that targeted Jews who were celebrating Hanukkah has been condemned by world leaders and right-thinking people everywhere.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the attack and wishing the injured a full recovery, rightly condemned the attack.

“There can be no justification for violence directed at civilians, still less for attacks that single people out on the basis of race or religion, at any time or in any place. Such acts have no basis in any faith or belief,” Anwar said.

Coincidentally, two days after the attack, on December 16, the Kuala Lumpur High Court jailed a welder for three years after he pleaded guilty to handling funds belonging to a member of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

Zairul Mahmud, 40, was accused of “indirectly handling” the property of an IS member by permitting the deposit of RM10,000 and the withdrawal of RM6,000 from his bank account at a bank in Bandar Seri Alam, Masai, Johor Bahru, between February 2015 and May 2015.

Most of us would have forgotten that between 100 and 200 Malaysians travelled to join IS in Syria and Iraq when IS forces were wreaking death and destruction in Syria and neighbouring areas.

Some of these Malaysians died in battle and some were detained upon returning home. Not everyone was accounted for and it is highly possible that some may still be lurking in our midst. Also, these 100-200 had supporters in Malaysia, including people who cheered them on because, in their eyes, they were fighting for Islam.

Can such a terrorist attack happen in Malaysia? The short answer is that it can.

Will such an attack happen in Malaysia? Unlikely, at least for now.

Why unlikely? Because the government has done a credit-worthy job of handling the situation.

The main reasons we have not seen a tragedy on this scale, I believe, are our no-gun policy, the nation’s stand on international issues and the good work done by the police and related agencies.

Guns are not openly available in Malaysia and anyone wanting to own one has to furnish a solid reason to get a permit for it. This fact has saved us from some of the gun violence we see in other nations such as the United States.

Certainly, smugglers do outsmart our security agencies to bring in weapons but these are few in number.

Malaysia’s foreign policy stand is to be friendly with everyone, to “live and let live” as set by first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman and that has helped. In addition, it actively collaborates with other nations in sharing intelligence and thwarting terrorist activities.

Also, the police have, over the years, done an effective job of keeping an eye out for terrorism activities and terrorism suspects and, working with other local and international agencies, have undertaken measures to not only catch suspected terrorists but also deradicalise individuals involved in extremism.

It was previously reported that over the years, the authorities had arrested more than 250 people linked to IS and other terrorist groups and foiled about 20 large terrorist plots.

This fact, I feel, has not been appreciated enough.

To further boost efforts, the government launched the Malaysian Action Plan on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism on Sept 30, 2024.

The action plan largely uses a “soft approach” as its actions are predicated on studying what sets off someone on the path to extremism.

While the government has been successful so far, there is no guarantee that a terrorism tragedy will not occur in future.

The government and its agencies have to be even more vigilant, especially in the age of social media and the emergence of AI.

The government should emphasise the use of debate and peaceful dissent as a tool for those who may have grievances – whether historical or due to poverty or unjust treatment or social inequality.

To do this successfully, the government has to offer greater freedom to citizens to discuss and debate issues, to organise themselves peacefully, and to criticise those in authority without fear of being intimidated, arrested or thrown into jail.

It means, too, that humourists and satirists should be allowed the freedom to do what they do.

Schools should teach students to think, and think clearly – something that many people feel is lacking in today’s education system.

This is important because terrorists, especially those motivated by religious ideology, don’t think. They are convinced that they are right and that they are doing it for their averred cause or in the name of God, and that they would be seen as heroes or rewarded in the afterlife.

Importantly, there is a need for political stability. We have seen how nations without political stability become lush grounds for the growth of extremist ideas and ideologies. Here, both the politicians and voters have crucial roles to play.

The public looks upon the police as the main agency responsible for protecting them and preventing any terrorist attack

It should be instructive for the police that the father and son duo who allegedly perpetrated the attack at Bondi Beach had travelled to the Philippines last month. It has yet to be known what they did there or who they met.

However, security agencies know that IS-related militants operate in certain parts of the Philippines.

Malaysia is just a boat ride away from some of these areas and it is known that some Malaysians have had contact in the past with these militants. It has been speculated in the past that when the Philippine military goes after these militants, they flee to Sabah.

Certainly sea patrols have to be increased and an eye kept on those who frequent the southern part of the Philippines.

It is incumbent upon the police to disrupt or disband extremist networks before they take root and spread.

To do so, the police, and its special branch especially, have to cultivate useful intelligence so that they can continue to always be a step ahead.

They, and related government agencies, should enhance community engagement to prevent the radicalisation of young people.

If we were to consider some of the comments on social media when some religion or race-related issue erupts, we would see that some of the commenters are ripe for radicalisation.

I fear that the number of people who think only they are right and all others wrong is on the rise. I fear that the number of people who feel that everyone who is not of their religion is “the enemy” is on the rise.

It is imperative that police officers and others continuously learn, and are sent overseas to learn, how to counter extremists and terrorist-minded individuals and groups who use any tool and ruse available to attain their ends. More so in the age of AI.

How can terrorists or extremists use AI?

It is easy to use AI to create images of real people, including political and religious leaders, and clone their voices; it is easy to use AI to create scenes of destruction, of people of one race or religion being attacked, and claim that people of that race or religion must unite and defend their brethren.

We are treading on very dangerous ground and that is why all of us – especially the government and the police – cannot afford to be complacent. Do not assume that Bondi Beach is far away.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.