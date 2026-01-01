Onsa key to curbing harmful online content, cybercrime, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said the Online Safety Act 2025 strengthened existing measures to protect users from child exploitation, online fraud, identity misuse, and extremist content.

PETALING JAYA : The implementation of the Online Safety Act 2025 (Onsa) is a critical step in ensuring that digital platforms take responsibility for curbing the spread of harmful content and closing avenues for cybercriminal activity, says Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail.

In a statement, Khalid said Onsa – which takes effect from today – requires digital platform providers to take greater responsibility in protecting the public from increasingly serious cyber threats, which have a direct impact on society’s wellbeing.

He said Onsa also strengthened existing measures to protect users from child exploitation, online fraud, identity misuse, and extremist content.

“This approach aligns with our commitment to safeguarding the public and ensuring their online safety,” he said.

He said Malaysians suffered RM2.77 billion in losses due to online fraud between January 2023 and November 2025.

Khalid also noted there were 688 child sexual exploitation cases recorded from January 2021 to November 2025, and 351 child sexual abuse material cases recorded from January 2021 to October 2025.

He said the police would continue to work closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, relevant ministries, and digital platform providers through a whole-of-government approach to ensure that cybercrime is tackled swiftly, systematically, and effectively.

Onsa, which was gazetted in May last year, requires social media companies to ensure their platforms are free from nine types of harmful content, with content related to child sexual abuse and fraud explicitly highlighted.

Platforms will also need to submit to the government an annual digital safety plan detailing their mitigation strategies and accomplishments, with non-compliance resulting in penalties of up to RM10 million.