Woman who allegedly flipped off cop remanded for 2 days

The woman became aggressive, and spat at the police and co-workers at an office in Mergong, Alor Setar.

PETALING JAYA : A woman in Alor Setar, arrested for allegedly flipping off and spitting at a policeman in an incident yesterday, has been remanded for two days.

Kota Setar police chief Syed Basri Syed Ali said the 34-year-old woman would be remanded from today to facilitate investigations into three offences under the Penal Code, Harian Metro reported.

The offences are deliberately wounding another person’s religious feelings; using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duties; and for insulting the modesty of a person.

Yesterday, it was reported that the suspect, believed to be mentally unstable, had punched a worker at a company’s premises in Mergong, Alor Setar.

Upon arrival, two policemen found the woman, an employee at the company, was causing a public nuisance.

Their attempts to calm down the woman failed. She acted aggressively by raising her voice, scolding the policemen and showing one of the policemen the middle finger.

The suspect threw her MyKad at a policeman and is also alleged to have insulted Islam. She also spat at the policeman and other co-workers there.

Footage of the incident has since gone viral.