Woman nabbed for allegedly flipping off, spitting at cop

A video, which went viral, allegedly showed the woman spitting at one of the policemen and showing him the middle finger.

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman in Alor Setar, Kedah, who allegedly flipped off and spat at a policeman in an incident this afternoon.

Kota Setar police chief Syed Basri Syed Ali said they received a report at about 1.10pm that an individual, believed to be mentally unstable, had punched a worker at a company’s premises in Mergong, Alor Setar.

Upon arrival, two policemen tried to calm the situation after finding that the woman, an employee at the company, was causing a public nuisance.

“However, the suspect suddenly acted aggressively by raising her voice, scolding the policemen, and showing one of the policemen the middle finger.

“The suspect also threw her MyKad at the policeman, spat at him twice, and spat at several co-workers who were at the scene.

“The suspect also hurled insults against Islam. The incident was recorded by a member of the public and has gone viral online,” Syed Basri said in a statement.

He said the woman, who was apprehended at 2.30pm, will be brought to the Alor Setar magistrates’ court tomorrow for a remand application.

The case is being investigated for using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out their duties, intentionally wounding the religious feelings of others, and making a gesture to insult a person’s modesty.