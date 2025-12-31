Rights groups urge Suhakam, IPCC to assess police conduct at public assemblies

A section of the participants at the rally to oppose the URA bill, and to show solidarity for the Global Sumud Flotilla at the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur in October.

PETALING JAYA : More than 20 rights groups have urged the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) to assess the human rights impact of police practices during public assemblies.

In a joint statement, the groups, which include Suaram, Justice for Sisters, Pusat Komas, and Amnesty International Malaysia, said the Peaceful Assembly Act should also be assessed for its adherence to international human rights standards.

They called on the home ministry to amend Section 8 of the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) to harmonise the police’s role in facilitating assembly with the United Nations’ model protocol to prevent human rights violations and promote accountability.

Section 8 of the Act allows police officers to take such measures as they “deem necessary” to ensure orderly conduct during a public assembly, in accordance with the law.

They also urged police to refrain from introducing undercover operations and plain-clothed officers during protests in order to avoid the risk of escalation, and suggested that police officers should be visibly identifiable through display of name badges, identification number, and rank insignia.

“Any deployment of plain-clothed officers in assemblies must be strictly necessary in the circumstances. These officers must also never incite violence and first identify themselves to those involved before any use of force,” they said.

Earlier today, Isa Hazmi Zulkifli pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court to a charge of assault during the Global Sumud Flotilla rally in October.

He was accused of assaulting another man, who was also taking part in the rally outside the US embassy on Jalan Tun Razak.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing hurt, which provides for a maximum jail term of one year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

City police chief Fadil Marsus previously said police had arrested two men for obstructing policemen in discharging their duties.

He said the situation escalated after some participants blocked traffic flow on Jalan Tun Razak, leading to a scuffle with a policeman, who was elbowed in the face and suffered minor injuries.