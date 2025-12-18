34-year-old slashed to death in Klang brawl

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the cops were alerted to the brawl in Taman Sentosa, Klang, at around 11.10pm. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 34-year-old man was slashed to death during a fight in Taman Sentosa, Klang, last night, say police.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the cops were alerted to the brawl at around 11.10pm.

“The case is being probed for murder, and the motive is still under investigation,” he said in a brief statement.

It is currently unclear if a suspect has been arrested.

Shazeli urged members of the public with information on the incident to contact investigating officer Syahrir Zabidi at 012-6650895 or the Klang Selatan police headquarters at 03-33762222.