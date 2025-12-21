2 foreigners nabbed, pistol, bullets, drugs seized

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Helmi Aris said the arrests were made during a raid on a container workshop in Bukit Mertajam early this morning. (Facebook pic)

BUKIT MERTAJAM : Police arrested two foreigners and seized a pistol, live ammunition and an assortment of drugs during a raid on a container workshop in Perai here early this morning.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Helmi Aris said the arrests of the two men, aged 39 and 53, and the related seizure occurred at 1am.

He added that a revolver that was hidden in one of the suspect’s pants was found, along with 21 bullets hidden in a doll.

“Police also seized 931.43g of methamphetamine, cannabis (126g) and 10 erimin pills found in a vehicle that was also seized,” he said in a statement today, adding that the suspects have been remanded for seven days till Dec 27.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added.