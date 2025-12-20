Girl, 2, dies after father reverses car into her at house compound in Tangkak

Tangkak deputy police chief Jamellulkamal Abdul Halim said the girl, who sustained severe head injuries, died while receiving treatment in hospital.

TANGKAK : A two-year-old girl died after her father reversed his car into her in the compound of their house at Taman Kesang Baru in Parit Bunga here on Thursday.

Tangkak deputy police chief Jamellulkamal Abdul Halim said an initial investigation found that the father, 30, was reversing his car at about 8.15am when the child suddenly ran out of the house and into the car’s path.

The child, who suffered head injuries, died while receiving treatment at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar at 7.30pm, Bernama quoted him as saying in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.