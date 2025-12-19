Cops probe financial motive in death of woman found in bag

Police said the woman and her husband were believed to have had an argument over financial matters before her death. An autopsy revealed that she was strangled. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police believe a financial dispute may have led to the death of a woman whose body was placed in a bag and buried behind an unoccupied house in Pedas, Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief Idzam Jaafar said the matter was revealed following the arrest of the woman’s husband at Genting Sempah this evening. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman and her husband had argued over financial matters before her death.

“Based on the autopsy report completed today, the woman died from strangulation,” he was quoted by Utusan Malaysia as saying. Her limbs were also broken before her body was placed in the bag and buried.

Idzam also noted that the woman’s identity has yet to be confirmed as the identification process will take some time as her face was severely disfigured. “So, we have not been able to verify her identity yet,” he said.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that police arrested another man in Melaka at about 2.30pm to assist in their investigations into the case.

The man, aged 41, is believed to have known the victim, although police have yet to determine whether he was directly involved in the case. However, checks showed that he had a criminal record of six offences, including those related to drugs.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the body was believed to be that of a woman reported missing in Ampang, Selangor, since Dec 8.

He said a missing person’s report was lodged at the Ampang police station on Monday, after which police inspected a house at the Pedas-Linggi road in Negeri Sembilan. He said evidence of criminal activity was detected.