Cops open murder probe into Banting shooting

The motive of the incident is being investigated, say Kuala Langat police.

A photograph of the victim circulating on social media. (X pic)
PETALING JAYA:
Police have opened an investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder into the shooting of a man at a fast-food restaurant in Banting, Selangor, last night.

Kuala Langat police chief Akmalrizal Radzi said police were informed at around 10.05pm of the shooting and death of a local man.

“The motive of the incident is still being investigated,” he said in a statement today.

Sinar Harian earlier reported that the police were hunting for the suspect, a man who fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Checks found that the police had cordoned off the area for inspection by forensic personnel, with a K9 dog unit also at the location.

Photographs and videos on social media had shown the visibly injured victim, as well as at least two spent bullet casings on the floor at a nearby location, believed to be linked to the shooting.

