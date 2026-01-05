Cops hunt for ‘hooded’ main suspect in Mantin murder case

Nilai police chief Johari Yahya said closed-circuit television camera footage showed the man wearing a mask and hood. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are hunting for the main suspect in the investigations into a murder case involving a man found dead with 12 stab wounds in an apartment unit in Mantin, Negeri Sembilan, on Dec 30.

Nilai police chief Johari Yahya said closed-circuit television camera footage from the surrounding area two days before the incident had captured images of the suspect, wearing a face mask and a hoodie, Bernama reported.

“According to a security guard, the suspect had earlier asked for the location of the victim’s residence and left the area three hours later.

“At this stage, the individual is the primary suspect, and police are actively tracking him down to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier media reports said two men, in their 30s, believed to be housemates of the victim, had been remanded to assist in the investigations. Police will apply to the court tomorrow for an extension of the two men’s remand.

The victim, also believed to be in his 30s, suffered 12 stab wounds to the back of the head, chest and neck.