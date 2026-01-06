Indonesian woman pleads not guilty to husband’s murder

Suriani Anton and her compatriot Dimas Hardi Nur Kholik entered their pleas of not guilty after the charges against them were read separately before Justice Steve Ritikos. (Pexels pic)

PETALING JAYA : An Indonesian woman and a plantation worker pleaded not guilty at the Tawau High Court today to murdering the woman’s husband two years ago.

Harian Metro reported that Suriani Anton, 46, and her compatriot Dimas Hardi Nur Kholik, 36, entered their pleas after the charges against them were read separately before Justice Steve Ritikos.

They were charged with murdering Suriani’s husband Lim Chee Yong, 53, along Jalan POIC in Lahad Datu at about 4.10am on Oct 31, 2024.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and no fewer than 12 strokes of the rotan.

The court set Jan 23 for the appointment of counsel, while pre-trial, case management and submission of documents were fixed for Feb 27.