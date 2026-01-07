Housewife claims trial to abusing daughter, causing her severe injuries

Housewife Norshazlina Izamli pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court to a charge of abusing her five-year-old daughter in Sentul on Jan 2.

KUALA LUMPUR : A housewife pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to a charge of abusing her daughter, causing injuries to the five-year-old child, last week.

Norshazlina Izamli, 22, is accused of committing the offence at a condominium unit on Jalan Sentul Pelangi in Sentul here at 5pm on Jan 2

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Judge Mazuliana Abdul Rashid granted Norshazlina bail of RM10,000 with one surety and fixed Jan 28 for mention of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Shafina Radzuan appeared for the prosecution, while Norshazlina was unrepresented.

Police arrested the accused last Monday following a report.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the victim, who is receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, suffered severe injuries to several parts of her body, including her head, ears, eyes, hands and feet.

The child also lost her front teeth, believed to be the result of continuous abuse over the past two weeks.