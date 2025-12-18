Loss-making GLCs with no turnaround prospects may be shuttered, says Hajiji

Chief minister Hajiji Noor previously said the heads of Sabah’s GLCs and statutory bodies must file performance reports to him every three months, or risk reassignment or termination of service.

PETALING JAYA : Loss-making GLCs in Sabah may be shuttered if they do not show any turnaround prospects, says chief minister Hajiji Noor.

He said state GLCs and statutory bodies must comply with the existing minimum dividend payment rate of 10% of profit after tax, with those that fail to show good performance for five consecutive years to be placed under review.

“Starting next year, I want to see an increase in annual contributions from GLCs, ranging between RM2 million and RM10 million, subject to the companies’ capabilities and performance,” Bernama reported him as saying in a statement today.

Hajiji said on Dec 10 that the heads of Sabah’s GLCs and statutory bodies must file performance reports to him every three months, or risk reassignment or termination of service.

He said all CEOs, group general managers and general managers would have to submit written reports on their organisations’ projects, financial health, service delivery and overall performance.

Hajiji also said all agencies must set clear, measurable key performance indicators and ensure that every project and ringgit spent meets professional standards such as financial integrity, transparency and public accountability.