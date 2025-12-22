Give Sabah GLC posts to corporate figures, not politicians, says Ewon

Sabah deputy chief minister III Ewon Benedick said this strategy will ensure governance in GLCs is guided by industry needs rather than political interests. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sabah deputy chief minister III Ewon Benedick has proposed appointing corporate representatives to the boards of government-linked companies and agencies to ensure governance is guided by industry needs rather than political interests.

Ewon, who is also the state industrial development, entrepreneurship and transport minister, said he had raised the proposal with chief minister Hajiji Noor.

“I believe this approach will bring significant benefits to Sabah, making the state a more attractive destination for investment, business and entrepreneurship,” The Borneo Post quoted him as saying.

Such a move would also increase the incomes of business owners and create more job opportunities, the Penampang MP said at a thanksgiving ceremony organised by the Penampang Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ewon said he would continue working closely with the chamber and other organisations representing entrepreneurs, businesses and industries to advance Sabah’s economic development agenda.

He outlined his ministry’s policy priorities, including the implementation of the Sabah First Policy, which focuses on improving income opportunities for Sabahans through employment and business ownership.

Ewon said empowering Sabahans with sustainable incomes was central to his leadership approach.

Achieving this would require stronger industrial and entrepreneurship ecosystems, a more conducive business environment, and improvements in logistics and infrastructure.

This included addressing port congestion, the shortage of industrial parks, and capacity constraints among small and medium enterprises.

Ewon also said industry players must continue improving the quality and standards of their products and services to compete nationally and internationally.

He called on his ministry, its agencies and GLCs to be more efficient and responsive to industry needs.