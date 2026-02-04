Why fewer funds for Sabah’s federal roads, asks CM’s aide

Mazlan Joehari Manan, an aide to the Sabah chief minister, urged the federal works ministry to treat Sabah and its federal roads fairly. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : An aide to Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor has questioned Putrajaya’s allocation for the maintenance of federal roads in the state last year, saying it pales in comparison with the amount channelled to Johor.

Mazlan Joehari Manan asked why Sabah was only allocated RM341 million in 2025 while Johor received RM424 million when the Bornean state was much larger and its federal roads in need of more repairs.

“Is Johor that much larger than Sabah? And since this concerns the maintenance of federal roads, are Johor’s federal roads that much worse than Sabah’s?

“I hope the deputy works minister (Ahmad Maslan) doesn’t divert attention to roads under the purview of the Sabah government. Treat Sabah and its federal roads fairly,” he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier today, Ahmad said the government had allocated RM341 million for the maintenance of roads in Sabah, adding that the public works department (JKR) oversees federal roads and highways.

The deputy minister from Umno also told the Dewan Rakyat that Sabah had “long” roads maintained by the state government.

Ahmad was responding to Kinabatangan MP Kurniawan Naim Moktar, who complained about the state of roads in Sabah which some users had joked was like “walking on the moon”.

The newly-elected MP also said there was a glaring disparity between the roads in West Malaysia and in Sabah.