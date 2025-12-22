Sabah assistant finance minister made STAR No 2

The new acting STAR deputy presidents are state assistant finance minister Ishak Ayub (left) and former Sabah assembly deputy speaker Lawrence Gimbang.

PETALING JAYA : Sabah assistant finance minister Ishak Ayub has been appointed as an acting deputy president of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR).

Ishak takes up the Muslim Bumiputera quota for the post while former Sabah assembly deputy speaker Lawrence Gimbang was made acting STAR deputy president for the non-Muslim Bumiputera slot, Borneo Post reported.

Ishak and Gimbang replaced Robert Tawik and Ellron Alfred Angin, respectively, who had left the party after STAR withdrew from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah led by chief minister Hajiji Noor.

STAR has three deputy presidents, with the third allocated to the Chinese community currently being held by former Inanam assemblyman Kenny Chua.

Also appointed today was Nelson Martin Idang as STAR Youth chief, replacing Tulid assemblyman Jordan Jude Ellron, who is the assistant education, science, technology and innovation minister.

Jordan, Ellron’s son, had quit STAR just before the Nov 29 state election after not being named as a candidate for the Sabah polls.

Fung Len Fui was appointed acting party vice-president, replacing former Tulid assemblyman Flovia Ng, who also left STAR over its decision to quit GRS.

Ng did not defend her seat in the state election.

STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan presented the new leaders with their appointment letters today.