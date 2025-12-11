Pan Borneo Highway in S’wak set to be fully gazetted as Grade 1 road

Michael Kong said 17 out of the 26 sectors of the highway stretching from Teluk Melano in Lundu to Permyjaya, Miri, had already been gazetted under ‘List 1’ of the Weight Restriction Order. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak is now in the final stages of being fully gazetted as a Grade 1 road, says Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board chairman Michael Kong.

He said 17 out of the 26 sectors of the highway stretching from Teluk Melano in Lundu to Permyjaya, Miri, had already been gazetted under “List 1” of the Weight Restriction Order, while the remaining nine sectors are currently undergoing the same process.

“This gazettement confirms that the Pan Borneo Highway has been constructed to the highest standards, comparable to major roads in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said in a Facebook post.

Kong said as such, the maximum permissible gross vehicle weight for heavy vehicles using the highway would be revised upward to 45 tonnes for five-axle lorries and 50 tonnes for six-axle lorries.

“The new limits are expected to benefit lorry operators across Sarawak and improve logistical efficiency statewide,” he said.