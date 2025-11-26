Sabah PKR candidates ‘keeping distance’ from central leaders, say party insiders

Sabahans increasingly recognise the importance of maintaining good ties between the federal and state governments, says a PKR division leader in Sabah. (Facebook pic)

KOTA KINABALU : PKR leaders say candidates at the upcoming Sabah election appear reluctant to seek assistance from the party’s central leadership, an issue that has become increasingly visible as campaigning intensifies.

One central leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the situation is driven by the strong “Sabah for Sabahans” sentiment that has shaped much of the state’s political rhetoric in the run‑up to Saturday’s election.

He added that while the party leadership genuinely wants to support the Sabah campaign, its offers have largely gone underutilised.

“We want to help them in the best way we can, but the candidates don’t seem interested in our help. It’s as if they don’t want to be seen with leaders from the peninsula, especially when meeting voters,” he told FMT.

“We genuinely want to help — not just by providing resources, but also by offering manpower and ideas. So far, the candidates mostly only call for funds.”

The leader said the central leadership had hoped to contribute more than just financial assistance, but respects local autonomy and wishes to maintain a good relationship with Sabah leaders.

“We respect their autonomy and want a constructive relationship,” he said.

However, a PKR division leader in Sabah, also speaking anonymously, said peninsula leaders need to better understand local sentiment.

He added that the preference for local candidates to campaign independently stems partly from voter expectations and partly from friction over attitude.

“They need to understand the situation on the ground. We welcome help, but it must follow our approach. On the ground, some of their methods are not suitable; we welcome them at the management level,” he said.

“Voter pressure to avoid interference from the peninsula is one factor, but the main reason is their attitude — they are too ‘bossy’,” he said.

On the often-discussed “Sabah for Sabahans” sentiment, the division leader said its influence is frequently overstated.

He said that although the sentiment initially raised concern due to its strong presence on social media, support on the ground has been weaker than expected, as Sabahans increasingly recognise the importance of maintaining good ties between the federal and state governments.

He said PKR is increasingly becoming known as a national party with strong local leadership, and that voters are beginning to accept it as a national party led in Sabah by Sabahans.

“So that is not a problem. In fact, the strong rejection of national parties by some local parties has caused discomfort among the people, who see it as unfairly punishing Sabah-born leaders simply for being in a national party,” he added.

Regarding what Sabah candidates expect from the central leadership, he said assistance should be comprehensive but sensitive to local conditions.

“They need all the help that is available, but it must not disturb local sentiment or come across as ‘bossy’,” he said.

He also noted that while voters have no objection to central leaders visiting Sabah, they are frustrated by the behaviour of peninsula party machinery during high-profile visits.

“When leaders such as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim come, the party machinery from the peninsula should not crowd around him to the extent that Sabahans, especially villagers, cannot greet him.

“Opportunities to meet the country’s top leader are rare. Yet during these visits, people from Malaya often dominate access, preventing villagers from seeing him,” he said.

PKR had earlier named 13 candidates for the Sabah polls but it’s Silam candidate, Abd Halim Sidek Gulam Hassan, has since withdrawn from the race.

A total of 596 candidates, including 74 independents, are contesting the 73 seats up for grabs.