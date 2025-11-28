EC expecting final Sabah polls results only at midnight

EC officers making final preparations for the Sabah state election, in which 1,760,417 ordinary voters are eligible to cast their ballots.

PETALING JAYA : The Election Commission is expecting the complete results of the 17th Sabah election tomorrow to only be out at midnight, depending on weather conditions.

With thunderstorms expected throughout the state tomorrow, EC chairman Ramlan Harun said this could affect the delivery of ballot boxes to counting centres, and delay the tallying process.

He said the EC will use helicopters, boats and four-wheel drives to ferry ballot boxes from the interior regions and islands around Sabah to the counting centres, Sinar Harian reported.

“By 10pm, we’re expecting the first result (of a seat) to be out. We cannot predict accurately due to the weather conditions. But we will try to wrap everything up by midnight. We should have the final results around midnight,” he said.

Ramlan also expected the rainy weather forecast for tomorrow to affect voter turnout, with the EC targeting a final turnout of more than 60%.

The 2020 Sabah election saw a final turnout of 66.61%, though this was before the automatic registration of voters was implemented.

A total of 1,760,417 ordinary voters are eligible to cast their ballots.

Early voting for military and police personnel as well as their spouses was held on Tuesday, with a voter turnout of 92.5 recorded.