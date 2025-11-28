UTM cadet’s family urges AGC to act on 2nd post-mortem findings

UTM cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin died at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor, on July 28. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The family of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin has called for immediate action by the Attorney-General’s Chambers after a second post-mortem report confirmed that his death was due to a traumatic neck injury.

Their lawyer, Naran Singh, said there was no need to hold an inquest into Syamsul’s death, as the cause had been clearly identified.

Naran said the report by forensic expert Siew Sheue Feng released today had concluded, among others, that the findings from the second post-mortem examination “indicate that the deceased sustained severe neck injuries while he was alive”.

“We urge the AGC to take immediate action and bring those involved to court,” he said outside Kuala Lumpur Hospital’s forensic department.

Naran also urged defence minister Khaled Nordin to set up a new task force to identify and act against those responsible.

“It is clear from the post-mortem that the information he (Khaled) previously received was inaccurate,” he said.

He was referring to a statement by Khaled on Aug 13 that the preliminary post-mortem did not find any injuries caused by physical abuse, although the full report was only expected within two months.

On Sept 18, the Shah Alam High Court issued an interim gag order to bar Khaled and his ministry from issuing statements regarding Syamsul’s death until Sept 26, following an application by Syamsul’s mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun.

Yesterday, Naran said in the High Court the AGC had formally opposed an application by Syamsul’s family for access to the first post-mortem report.

He told Justice Bhupindar Singh the investigating officer had no objection to supplying the report, but instructed him to obtain authorisation from the attorney-general.

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin said she had not received any instructions to provide the first report as the death was still under investigation, and said the AGC was awaiting the findings of the second post-mortem.

Bhupindar fixed Dec 5 to decide whether to compel the AGC to supply the first post-mortem report.

On Aug 26, the High Court ordered the exhumation of Syamsul’s remains for the second post-mortem following a motion filed by Ummu.

The court directed that the post-mortem report be produced within a reasonable period and that a copy be furnished to the family’s lawyer.

Ummu, 45, filed the motion on Aug 14, naming Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail and Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar as respondents.

Syamsul, 22, the eldest of three siblings, died on July 28 under unclear circumstances while undergoing training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

He began training on July 26 and had been expected to finish on Aug 3.

He was reported to have suffered a seizure before his death. However, Ummu alleged that her son’s body bore bruises and injuries consistent with physical assault rather than a seizure.