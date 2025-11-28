Nacsa warns of deepfake crime wave, urges platforms to step up

Nacsa chief executive Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin said swift action from platforms gives authorities a better chance of stopping scams before victims lose money.

PETALING JAYA : As online financial fraud continues to rise in Malaysia, National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) chief executive Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin has urged digital platforms to step up efforts to detect, limit and swiftly remove scam content.

Megat Zuhairy said cybercriminals today employ far more sophisticated techniques, ranging from identity theft and social engineering to the misuse of artificial intelligence, to deceive Malaysians across social media, e-commerce platforms and messaging apps.

“These criminals are no longer relying on traditional hacking methods alone. Instead, they are increasingly exploiting modern technologies such as AI, which has become a powerful enabler of new and complex forms of cybercrime,” he said.

He said these technologies “lower the barrier of entry for cybercriminals, making it easier for anyone with minimal technical knowledge to launch highly sophisticated attacks”.

Megat Zuhairy said fraudulent investment schemes, e-commerce scams and impersonation cases continue to develop because platforms often fail to identify suspicious activity early, allowing fake profiles, misleading posts, and manipulated media to spread unchecked.

He noted that AI-enabled deception is becoming a major concern.

“In recent years, Malaysia has not been spared. We have seen cases of deepfake fraud where victims were deceived by AI-generated content such as videos or voices that convincingly impersonate real individuals,” he said.

This trend makes it essential for platforms to strengthen their verification processes, authenticate high-risk transactions, and enhance automated systems that can detect or block fraudulent material before it reaches users.

Swift action from the platforms gives authorities a better chance of stopping the scams before victims lose their money.

Megat Zuhairy said service providers must also ensure that their platforms are not exploited for fraud and should maintain clear channels for users to report suspicious activity.

“These measures allow authorities to respond more effectively and swiftly to scams on platforms such as e-commerce sites, social media, and online banking apps,” he said.

He also warned that scammers often shift to smaller or overseas platforms with weaker defences when major platforms tighten their safeguards – a displacement effect that complicates enforcement.

This reinforces the need for all service providers, regardless of size or jurisdiction, to uphold consistent standards so that no platform becomes a refuge for cybercriminals.

He said users remain a critical line of defence and thus, Malaysians should exercise caution when donating or investing online, verify accounts before transacting and stay informed about common scam tactics.

“Ensuring online safety requires coordinated action among platforms, regulators and users,” he said.

He said platforms should ultimately aim to build systems where safety features operate by default, limiting the spread of scams before they cause harm, and helping reinforce trust in the digital economy.

Malaysia is also strengthening its online safety framework through the Online Safety Act 2025, which places clearer responsibilities on major platforms to reduce harmful content and respond quickly to user reports, providing the people a safer digital environment.