JPA to study AI’s impact on civil service jobs, says DG

JPA director-general Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said AI was already capable of taking over routine and analytical tasks. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The public services department (JPA) will conduct a study to assess the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on civil service positions.

JPA director-general Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the study aims to ensure the public sector staffing structure remains relevant while supporting more efficient and effective service delivery.

“This is important because AI is already capable of taking over routine and analytical tasks,” he said in his New Year address to JPA staff, broadcast on the department’s Facebook page today.

He said heads of departments would need to review job roles based on the study’s findings to ensure they remained relevant and competitive.

“This step is critical to ensure that the significant investment allocated by the government for retraining and reskilling public officers over the past few years yields commensurate returns,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said heads of departments must possess strong metacognitive capabilities to guide the workforce in understanding thinking processes, learning and behavioural adaptation in an increasingly complex and uncertain work environment.

“In this AI era, a leader’s wisdom is reflected in the ability to strategically identify tasks that require a human touch and those that can be more efficiently optimised through machines,” he said.

He also announced the launch of JPA’s Strategic Plan 2026–2030, which outlines five strategic thrusts to drive public service reform, particularly to accelerate policy implementation, simplify processes for the public and strengthen the capacity of the national administrative machinery.

He said the plan would involve 11 strategies, 40 programmes and 91 targets over the next five years as the department’s main operational guide.

In addition, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said JPA would launch its Digitalisation Strategic Plan 2026–2030 in the first half of this year, encompassing four strategic thrusts, 18 strategies and 129 programmes to strengthen digital delivery, infrastructure capabilities, talent development and governance.

He also called on civil servants to be prepared for an increasingly challenging work landscape amid rapid technological advancements and rising public expectations for government services.

He stressed that the public service must remain relevant, responsive and resilient in a rapidly changing environment.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan added that higher salaries would naturally lead to greater public expectations, noting that the theme of this year’s address, Menerajui Tekad Reformasi, reflected civil servants’ readiness to lead efforts to transform Malaysia into a more prosperous and progressive nation grounded in Madani values.