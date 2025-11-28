Shah Alam vets ordered to reopen probe into dead puppies case

Activists gathered outside the veterinary services department demanding that it reopen investigations into the death of a litter of puppies.

PUTRAJAYA : The veterinary services department has instructed its branch in Shah Alam to reopen investigations into the death of a litter of puppies in Kuang, Selangor, a rights group said.

Global Human Rights Federation president S Shashi Kumar said he was informed of the matter by a representative of the department whom he met at the veterinary headquarters here this evening.

“I hope they will haul those responsible to court,” he told FMT.

Shashi and 20 others, including representatives from animal rights groups, had earlier gathered outside the veterinary headquarters to demand justice for the dead puppies.

They had organised the gathering after they learnt that the case had been closed due to a lack of concrete evidence. The protestors also brought along the caresses of four puppies with them.

Shashi described as “unacceptable” the decision by the Shah Alam branch to close the case. He said evidence had been presented about the culprits responsible for the deaths of the puppies when the complaint was lodged nine months ago.

The department refused to comment further on the matter, only confirming that the case had been referred back to Shah Alam.