882 polling centres open in Sabah

Early birds waiting to cast their votes at the polling centre at SK Serusup in Tuaran.

PETALING JAYA : Polling for the 17th Sabah state election is underway, with 596 candidates from 22 political parties battling for 73 state seats in one of Sabah’s most keenly contested polls.

About 1.74 million registered voters have the opportunity to exercise their democratic right to choose a new state government.

All 882 polling centres opened at 7.30 am. They will close in stages starting at noon, with all centres scheduled to cease operations by 5.30pm.

Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah president Arthur Joseph Kurup was among the earliest candidates to cast his vote, reported Bernama.

The deputy agriculture and food security minister and Barisan Nasional candidate for the Sook seat cast his ballot at Sekolah Pekan Ansip in Sook immediately after the polling centre opened at 7.30am.

The Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Merotai seat, Ruji Ubi, cast his ballot at SK Sungai Hj Matahir at 7.40am

Among the most fiercely contested seats is Tulid with 14 candidates in the mix, followed by Bandau, Tamparuli and Inanam with 13 candidates each, and Banggi with 12.

The Election Commission (EC) has advised voters to cast their ballots early to avoid any inconvenience caused by unpredictable weather conditions.

The meteorological department has forecast rain in several areas in Sabah this morning, with thunderstorms expected over the interior this afternoon.

Further rainfall is also forecast for several areas this evening.

The turnout in the 16th state election in 2020 was 66.61%, and the EC expects voter turnout today to exceed 60% weather permitting.

The EC expects to announce the preliminary voting results at about 10pm, with the final results only at around midnight.