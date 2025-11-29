After landslide, Tanah Rata rep calls for early warning system

A landslide in Tanah Rata on Friday night cut off access to an apartment block with about 700 residents. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Tanah Rata assemblyman Ho Chi Yang said he will ask the government to consider installing an early disaster warning system in high-risk areas, especially residential slopes in Cameron Highlands, to monitor soil movement.

He said the area needs such a system, especially after the landslide near the Puncak Arabella apartments in Tanah Rata last night.

“The landslide shows Cameron Highlands does not have such a system in place,” Bernama reported him as saying after visiting residents at a relief centre in the Puncak Arabella hall.

Ho said officials are investigating if the slopes are currently safe. “We have to wait for this to be done before we can decide if the residents can return to their homes,” he said.

The landslide occurred at 8.30pm yesterday after continuous heavy rain, cutting off access to 346 houses for nearly 700 residents. So far, five families comprising 19 victims have been placed at the Puncak Arabella relief centre.