No Malaysians affected by West Bandung landslide

A villager standing amid damaged houses after a landslide hit a village in West Bandung, Java, yesterday. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : The foreign ministry has confirmed that no Malaysian citizens were reported to be affected by yesterday’s landslide in Kampung Pasir Kuning, Desa Pasirlangu, Cisarua district, West Bandung, Indonesia.

Wisma Putra, in its media advisory today, said this was based on the latest information available from Indonesian authorities, Bernama reported.

“The Malaysian embassy in Jakarta has reached out to student representatives and registered Malaysians in West Bandung.

“It is also in active communication with the Indonesian foreign affairs ministry to obtain the latest updates on the search-and-rescue efforts,” it said.

Wisma Putra extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims affected by this tragedy.

At least eight people were killed and 82 others reported missing.

Malaysian citizens requiring consular assistance may contact the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta by telephone at +62 813 8081 3036 or via email at [email protected].