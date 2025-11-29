Asean nations must unite to ban vapes, says Singapore’s health minister

Singapore’s health minister Ong Ye Kung says Singapore largely depends on its own talent for its healthcare needs, but occasionally hires foreign doctors, including from Malaysia. (Ministry of Health, Singapore pic)

SINGAPORE : Singapore’s health minister Ong Ye Kung has urged Asean nations to follow his country’s example in banning vapes, warning that the devices pose a dangerous gateway to nicotine addiction among young people.

Ong said that Brunei, Laos, and Cambodia have already implemented the ban. Even Thailand, which allows medical marijuana, has also outlawed it, he added.

“Malaysia plans to ban it in one year’s time.

“I am hoping that Asean, as a region, can move collectively in this direction,” he said during a dialogue with Malaysian journalists, here.

On Sept 25, Ong’s Malaysian counterpart, Dzulkefly Ahmad, said his ministry aims to ban the sale of vapes and electronic cigarettes by the middle of next year.

Explaining Singapore’s position, Ong said his country took a decision to outlaw e-vapourisers “from day one” after concluding that the health risks far outweigh any claim of harm reduction.

“You can legalise vapes, tax them and get revenue, but it is not worth the damage to young lives and society. The damage is far higher.”

He said studies by his ministry found that a single vape pod could contain nicotine equivalent to four packets of cigarettes, and that young people often consume an entire pod in one day.

Ong also said vaping habits among the young were vastly different from those of traditional smokers.

“When you smoke a cigarette and it finishes burning, you stop. But the vape goes on forever. And a kid can really go on until the entire pod is finished.”

He also said there was a risk of more dangerous substances being put into vape devices.

“Today it is lychee or durian-flavoured, tomorrow it becomes marijuana-laced or cocaine-laced.”

Ong admitted that Singapore faces challenges in tackling the smuggling and illicit use of vapes, but emphasised that the problem “would have been far greater” if vaping were allowed.

Recruiting Malaysian doctors and nurses

Separately, Ong said Singapore largely depended on its own talent for its healthcare needs, but occasionally hired doctors from other countries, including the UK, India and Malaysia.

Commenting on the direct interviews conducted in Kuala Lumpur by the Singapore government to recruit experienced Malaysian doctors earlier this year, Ong said only a small number were recruited.

“About 90% of the doctors in Singapore are Singaporeans,” he added.

He also said the shortage of nurses was a global issue, which had worsened at the height of the Covid‑19 pandemic which saw Singapore lose nearly 14% of its foreign nursing workforce.

“We too produce our own nurses. The majority are Singaporeans or permanent residents. But because of an ageing population, nurses are never enough, and during Covid, that became obvious.”

He said Singapore now focuses on recruiting and training nurses from multiple countries, supporting them with scholarships that allow them to become trainers on their return home.