Elderly woman falls victim to online part-time job offer, loses RM500,000

Kuching police chief Alexson Naga Chabu said they had dealt with 49 cases with a similar modus operandi since January this year, involving losses totalling RM2.26 million. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : An online job offer led an elderly woman to lose more than RM500,000 in a scam reported in Kuching.

Kuching police chief Alexson Naga Chabu said the 71-year-old victim made 23 transactions involving RM527,130 to 16 different bank accounts as instructed.

She only realised she had been deceived when she failed to get the commissions promised, Bernama reported.

Alexson said the woman received a job offer via a message sent by an unknown individual last September via TK Shop on TikTok.

“Attracted by the offer of lucrative commissions, the victim agreed to join the programme and was given several tasks to accomplish to get the promised commissions.”

Alexson said a total of 49 investigation papers for cases with the same modus operandi had been opened since January this year, involving losses totalling RM2.26 million.

“The public is advised to always be wary of online part-time job offers that promise lucrative returns and immediately check with the authorities if the offer is dubious,” he said.