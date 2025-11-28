Selangor FC to make arbitration appeal over FA Cup penalty

Selangor FC were penalised with a fine of RM100,000 and an order to play their next two FA Cup home matches in an empty stadium. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Selangor FC will file an appeal with the Asian International Arbitration Centre to challenge the Football Association of Malaysia’s decision to uphold a RM100,000 fine and an order for the club to play their next two home matches behind closed doors.

FAM’s appeals committee rejected Selangor FC’s initial appeal on Tuesday. FAM handed down the sanctions on Nov 14 after Selangor FC supporters were reportedly involved in misconduct during their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Negeri Sembilan in Kelana Jaya on Oct 29.

In a statement today, Selangor FC said it is taking a principled approach in addressing this issue for the good of the club and all Selangor football stakeholders.,” said the club.

