Election of 21 new faces shows voter shift in Sabah, says analyst

Tham Yun Fook and Edna Jessica Majimbun were among 21 new Warisan candidates, while Hazem Mubarak was among five new GRS faces.

PETALING JAYA : Voters in Sabah have sent a clear signal for a shift in state leadership by electing 21 new faces to the state assembly, says a Universiti Malaysia Sabah academic.

Syahruddin Awang Ahmad said the success of the new candidates was “a rejection of the status quo” which signified that Sabah was stepping into a new political chapter shaped by current issues, whether they are grassroots demands or emerging national sentiments.

The victories showed that party loyalty alone was no longer the primary factor in securing voter support, Bernama quoted him as saying.

A notable success among the new candidates was that of Warisan’s Tham Yun Fook in Likas, when he defeated Sabah DAP chief Phoong Jin Zhe, who had moved from Luyang seat to contest in Likas. Sabah DAP was wiped out when all its eight candidates were defeated, mainly by Warisan.

Another new face was Hazem Mubarak, son of Sabah governor Musa Aman, who wrested the Sungai Manila seat from Mokran Ingkat of BN, who was seeking re-election.

Warisan recorded the highest number of successful new candidates with 11, followed by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah with 5, and Barisan Nasional with 2, one new face from Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat as well as an Independent candidate.

Warisan’s new faces:

Edna Jessica Majimbun (Inanam), Tham Yun Fook (Likas), Loi Kok Liang (Api-Api).

Samuel Wong Tshun Chuen (Luyang), Chin Tek Ming (Kapayan), Yusri Pungut (Sindumin).

Nurulalsah Hassan Alban (Sungai Sibuga), Wong Tshun Khee (Karamunting), Thien Ching Qiang (Tanjong Papat).

Muhammad Abdul Karim (Segama) and Mahahing Tinggalani@Tanggilani (Sebatik).

GRS new faces:

Saifuddin Pengiran Tahir (Pantai Manis), Hazem Mubarak Musa (Sungai Manila).

Shah Alfie Yahya (Tanjung Keramat), Syed Ahmad Syed Abas (Balung) and Andi Shamsureezal Mohd Sainal (Tanjung Batu).

BN and others:

Nik Mohd Nadzri Nik Zawawi (Liawan) and Anil Sandhu (Kunak) from BN; Ishak Ayub (Binkor) from STAR, and independent candidate Jordan Jude Ellron (Tulid), who is the son of former STAR deputy president Ellron Angin, a former state minister of youth and sports.