GPS to hold its first convention, 7 years after it was formed

Alexander Nanta Linggi (centre) with GPS chairman Abang Johari Openg after the coalition’s Supreme Council meeting in Kuching today. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sarawak ruling coaliltion Gabungan Parti Sarawak is to hold its first convention since it was launched seven years ago, GPS secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

He said in a statement that the convention would be held on April 19.

Nanta said that GPS chairman Abang Johari Openg had proposed that a convention be held, although the number of delegates has yet to be finalised, Dayak Daily reported.

Nanta said that the theme of the convention will focus on Sarawak’s achievements and direction under its development strategy, unveiled in 2024, which is aimed at propelling Sarawak towards becoming a high-income and developed state by 2030.

When asked whether the convention is part of preparations for the coming Sarawak state assembly election, Nanta said while GPS is prepared for any eventuality, the convention is “long overdue”.

GPS was formed in 2018, but officially launched in January 2019.